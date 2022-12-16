James Wan, Ian McCulloch, Peacock Teaming on New Horror Series

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for a new horror series from Atomic Monster. James Wan and Ian McCulloch will executive produce, along with Rob Hackett. The series will be based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, who will also be an executive producer. "We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity that's both entertaining and emotional," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, and Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

Peacock Looks To Sting The Competition

Here's a look at the official overview of the series that was released: "Ever since the copper mine closed, the West Texas desert hellholes of Inferno and Bordertown have been slowly dying. Snake River isn't the only thing that divides them. Racism, gang wars, and anti-Mexican sentiment have turned the sun-scorched flatlands into a powder keg. If anything can unite them for now, at least in awe and wonder, it's the UFO that comes soaring out of the clouds like a flaming locomotive. In the wake of the crash, a young alien named Daufin has arrived, too. A fugitive who has taken the form of a human, she knows the terror that awaits the inhabitants of this planet—because it is looking for her. When Stinger, the monstrous alien bounty hunter, arrives, it's with a destructive fury and a devious plan to find Daufin—by entombing the residents in an impenetrable and inescapable dome. A relentless killing machine, Stinger has an infinite capacity for death and destruction. And over the next twenty-four hours, this town is going to bleed and burn. Now, the few remaining survivors must come together to protect Daufin, themselves, and the world beyond from total annihilation."

Look for more on this one as we learn it, as Peacock gets into the James Wan business.