Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki Take on "Family Feud" (VIDEO)

Team Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki take on Celebrity Family Feud this weekend - here's Jared introducing the team & lots more!

Okay, maybe it's time for a little honesty right from the jump. If Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki weren't appearing as a team on this weekend's (Sunday, August 13th, 8 pm ET) edition, there's a very good chance we would've never covered anything having to do with ABC's Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud. But in the interest of making sure we get all of the Walker and Supernatural fans out there as much Jared Padalecki (and Jensen Ackles) content out there as possible as the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes rage on, we're willing to make a sacrifice or two – because that's just how we roll. On top of that, their team is playing for an amazingly noble & worthy cause (more on that in a minute). So with that in mind, this weekend brings us S09E06: "Pete Holmes vs. Jared and Genevieve Padalecki and Real Housewives of OC vs. Real Housewives of ATL." We're going to pretend we didn't see the second half of that title – instead, here's what you need to know about Team Pete Holmes & Team Jared and Genevieve Padalecki:

First up, here's who's who when it comes to Team Pete Holmes & Team Jared and Genevieve Padalecki (as well as the respective charities that they're representing) – and following that, we're going to give Jared a chance to introduce the team before a look at the images for this weekend's show that were previously released:

TEAM PETE HOLMES: Pete Holmes, Valerie Chaney, Elizabeth Chaney, Derek Chaney, and Beth Chaney are playing for Homeboy Industries.

TEAM JARED AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI: Jared Padalecki, Genevieve Padalecki, Charlie Capen, Michelle Henning, and Anson Gordon are playing for Out Youth.

Now, here's a look at Jared introducing his team for Sunday night – followed by the preview images that were released (both gallery images & episode previews):

