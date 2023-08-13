Posted in: ABC, CW, Preview, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: ABC, Family Feud, Jared Padalecki, supernatural box, walker

Jared Padalecki on Best Utensil for Cooking in the Bedroom: CFF Clip

In this clip from ABC's Celebrity Family Feud, Jared Padalecki offers an answer as to the best kitchen utensil to bring into the bedroom.

As much as we would prefer to be covering things having to do with Supernatural, Walker, The Boys, and any number of other projects that Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles have going on, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes make that impossible – not until the AMPTP negotiates a favor deal with both unions. Thankfully, we still have things like ABC's Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud to fall back on – and that's exactly what we have going on tonight. That's when Jared & Genevieve Padalecki's team takes on Pete Holmes' (NBC's Night Court) – and it's all for a good cause. With only hours to go, we have a quick clip to pass along that offers just a taste of what we can expect. And it's only appropriate that we used the word "taste" since the question has to do with kitchen utensils – but it's not about cooking. Unless you're looking to do a little "cooking" in the bedroom – in which case, Jared knows exactly the right utensil to bring.

For a quick sneak peek at the action ahead on tonight's episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud, check out the clips below – and following that, a look at all of the intel you need when Team Jared & Genevieve Padalecki take on Team Pete Holmes:

First up, here's who's who when it comes to Team Pete Holmes & Team Jared and Genevieve Padalecki (as well as the respective charities that they're representing) – and following that, we're going to give Jared a chance to introduce the team before a look at the images for this weekend's show that were previously released:

TEAM PETE HOLMES: Pete Holmes, Valerie Chaney, Elizabeth Chaney, Derek Chaney, and Beth Chaney are playing for Homeboy Industries.

TEAM JARED AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI: Jared Padalecki, Genevieve Padalecki, Charlie Capen, Michelle Henning, and Anson Gordon are playing for Out Youth.

Now, here's a look at Jared introducing his team for Sunday night – followed by the preview images that were released (both gallery images & episode previews):

