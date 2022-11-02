Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise AEW Dynamite Debut, Lays Out Darby Allin

Jeff Jarrett just showed up in AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! The wrestling legend and former star of TNA, WWE, WCW, and more showed up at the end of the opening match to hit Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett left WWE back in August and was replaced by Road Dogg, so showing up just months later in AEW is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! Auughh man! So unfair!

In the opening match of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin faced Jay Lethal, and The Chadster was already really stressing out because it was a very exciting match which is just so disrespectful to WWE. Then it ended when a person dressed in a Sting costume attacked Allin outside the ring, letting Lethal get the pin. The person was not, in fact, Sting, but some wrestler from AEW Dark or something. Then Sting's music played to interrupt a beatdown from Lethal and his friends, but it was just a distraction as Jarrett showed up behind Allin and hit him with a guitar, seemingly causing Allin to bleed from the back of his head.

Jarrett then cut a promo talking about his history in the wrestling business that he's sullying by joining AEW right now. He put the entire company and its fans on notice, which The Chadster actually appreciates, but overall this is really gutwrenching and The Chadster isn't sure he'll ever be able to get over this heartbreak.

The fact that Jeff Jarrett would show up on AEW Dynamite just months after leaving WWE is a huge slap in the face to Triple H and the company. It's clear that Jarrett has no loyalty and is just in it for himself. The Chadster can't believe that someone who was once a part of WWE would stoop so low.

The Chadster is so upset that he can hardly even bring himself to watch the rest of AEW Dynamite. Of course, the Chadster's editor, Ray Flook, has zero sympathy for The Chadster's plight and there's no way he'll let The Chadster off the hook tonight. This is a low blow from Jarrett and Ray and especially Tony Khan and it's just not fair!

You can watch highlights of the whole opening match of AEW Dynamite here, including Jeff Jarrett's surprise return, but frankly, The Chadster doesn't know why you would want to do that. Just save yourself the trouble and watch some YouTube videos of last night's NXT.

It's Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Baltimore, Maryland on TBS RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/NNYjSJriYJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

