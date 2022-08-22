Road Dogg Suspiciously Returns to WWE Right After Jeff Jarrett Leaves

In a suspicious confluence of events, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has returned to WWE in the same week that Jeff Jarrett left, begging the question: was Road Dogg secretly doing Jarrett's job for him the whole time? Yeah, we know it sounds crazy, but it wouldn't the first time Jeff Jarrett took credit for work done by the Road Dogg. For that, one only needs to look to the hit 1996 song With My Baby Tonight, which was released under Jarrett's name and even featured a music video with Jarrett lip-syncing the lyrics, only for it to later be revealed that his roadie, Road Dogg, was the true singer of the song. Could the exact same thing have happened again?! Look, somebody has to ask these difficult questions.

Jarrett, who recently wrestled Ric Flair at the Ric Flair's Last Match PPV, reportedly departed WWE last week, according to PWInsider, after he had been serving as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Jarrett returned to WWE as a producer in 2019 after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2018 class. Double J, the son of legendary Memphis promoter Jerry Jarrett and the founder of multiple wrestling promotions including TNA, would have been a natural fit for the executive role if not for the fact that it didn't offer him any opportunities to book himself winning the WWE Championship, so it makes sense that he would grow dissatisfied with the position.

Road Dogg, on the other hand, is an old friend of Triple H's, who we can only assume was finally fed up with Road Dogg embarrassing himself by begging Tony Khan for a job and decided to bring him back into the WWE fold in an unspecified "executive position." With Road Dogg on board alongside fellow executive The Heartbreak Kid, Haitch needs only to find roles for Kevin Nash and X-Pac and buy out Billy Gunn's AEW contract to get a full reunion of still-living DX and/or Kliq members on the WWE payroll.