Doctor Who: Comedian Sooz Kempner on How "Doom's Day" Came About

Comedian Sooz Kempner shared with Richard K. Herring how she came to join the Doctor Who "Whoniverse" as the time-hopping assassin Doom.

Russell T. Davies cast her after enjoying her satirical YouTube videos.

Kempner's Doom could be head for more appearances in Big Finish audio dramas.

Kempner discussed the role with fellow comedian Richard K. Herring on the RHLSTP podcast.

British comedian Sooz Kempner revealed how she got cast as intergalactic assassin Doom in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary multimedia event as a precursor to the TV specials – it was because returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and the BBC liked her YouTube videos taking the piss out of disgraced Tory MP Nadine Dorries. In case you don't know, Dorries is the most pathologically delusional of Boris Johnson groupies, and it's not hard to make fun of her, but it takes someone with talent to really draw out the madness for comedy, and Kempner is an expert at that kind of merciless British satirical humour.

Kempner was on fellow comedian Richard K. Herring's RHLSTP podcast, and they came to a moment when she talked about how she got cast in Doctor Who. Herring and many, many, many British comedians are Doctor Who fans. He has, like Kempner, been in a Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama where he got his head crushed by a Cyberman. Yes, he died. That tends to happen when you get your head crushed by a Cyberman. Comedian Stewart Lee also guested in a Doctor Who story and got converted into a Cyberman – which meant the time for jokes was now over. Cybermen have no chill – yet loads of comedians have guested on Doctor Who all the way back to the 1980s.

Herring posted a ten-minute video of that section of the podcast episode where Kempner talked about how she got cast as Doom in the Doctor Who universe, or Whoniverse, and how she dealt with incel fanboys who basically hate anything female. They hate women perhaps more than they hate the whole "Timeless Child" story. Sorry haters, not only did Sooz have a great time playing Doom – which included reading some of the audiobook stories but also starring in a Big Finish audio drama with Eighth Doctor Paul McGann – but she said it's possible that Doom could return for more Big Finish audios. Doom didn't die.

And here are some of the Nadine Dorries videos that got Kempner into Doctor Who:

We are fans of Sooz Kempner around here. We haven't met her face to face. We just think she's properly funny, unlike the smug, bullying, unfunny antics of Ricky Gervais or Dave Chappelle. This is the difference between some in the US and UK comedian circuits: US comedians bitch and whine about wokeness. UK comedians get guest spots and cameos in Doctor Who. Which do you think is the cooler deal? Sooz Kempner is active on Twitter/X, YouTube and Twitch.

