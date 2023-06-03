Jensen Ackles Posts on The Winchesters Ending, Offers Possible Reasons Jensen Ackles thanked The Winchesters team & Supernatural fans for their hard work & support, sharing possible reasons for the series ending.

Late on Friday, Supernatural fans were hit with the bad news that Jensen Ackles, Robbie Thompson & Danneel Ackles' Drake Rodger & Meg Donnelly-starring The Winchesters would not be returning for another run. Despite Warner Bros. Television's efforts to find the Supernatural prequel series a new home, Deadline Hollywood reported that "all possible avenues have been exhausted, and the search for a new home has come to an end." Despite Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, Netflix, and Amazon's Prime Video all having a stake in the "Supernatural" franchise in one way or another (Max & WBTV have the same owner; Netflix still streams Supernatural; Amazon Studios housing the Ackles' production company), the three streamers would end up taking a pass. Now, Ackles has posted a thank you and a response to the news. "To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together," Ackles began his tweet before citing the writers' strike and the change in ownership over at The CW as two reasons for the no-go on a second season. "But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike…welp…that's some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear [The Winchesters'] …until we meet again. Somewhere down the road. [praying hands emoji]"

Here's a look at Ackles' tweet from earlier today, followed by a look back at a recent conversation Ackles had with EW regarding what would've been in store for Season 2 as well as the future of the "Supernatural" franchise:

To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry… pic.twitter.com/qqDD9WC0KA — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Jensen Ackles on The Future of "The Winchesters" & "Supernatural"

To help fuel the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign, Jensen Ackles spoke with EW about the fanbase being "fired up," feeling optimistic about the show's future, discussions about Season 2, and how the spinoff series could be a road map for a Supernatural return – an idea that he and Jared Padalecki "have talked about."

Ackles on Supernatural Fanbase Already Being "Fired Up": "They are fired up. I love that about this fandom. I love that they are so passionate about this world and this universe and these characters that they are willing to go to the mat for a show like this. I think that speaks volumes, especially to those who are willing to listen and have the power to do something about it."

Ackles on Feeling "Optimistic" About Show's Future: "I do feel hopeful, and I don't know whether that's just the optimistic side of me, which I didn't know existed in this capacity. I've been moving more toward a curmudgeon, more toward what we all thought Dean Winchester would dive into when he got older. That's just the Dean in me. But I do have this crazy optimism for this show, and I think it largely resides in the energy that we found on set with this cast and this crew. That crazy optimism is one of the reasons why this show made it on air in the first place, and I think it's one of the several reasons why the show should continue somewhere."

Ackles On "The Winchesters" Season 2 Plans: With a five-season plan envisioned (Ackles: "Hopefully we get to execute that. I just think that there's a way to keep this alive, and it would be a shame to let that go"), Ackles shares that discussions on the second season have already been taking place. "We were talking not only about the story and where we wanted to take our cast; we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership," Ackles shared, adding that there was interest from SPN alum about possible future appearances. "We were putting together a lot of tricks to keep up our sleeve and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans but for the returning fans as well," he added.

"The Winchesters" Was a Road to a Possible "Supernatural" Return: "And then we don't know what it would look like beyond that [their five-season plan], but there was certainly a way of tying this into like a possible return of Supernatural down the line, which Robbie [Thompson] and I had talked about. It's something that Jared [Padalecki] and I have talked about, what that might look like."

