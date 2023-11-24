Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, Celebrity Jeopardy, jeopardy, Ken Jennings, macaulay culkin, Rachel Dratch, wwe

WWE Star Becky Lynch's Loss Big Ratings Win for Celebrity Jeopardy

WWE superstar Becky Lynch may have lost against Rachel Dratch on Celebrity Jeopardy, but the game show was a big winner in the ratings.

It seems WWE superstar Becky Lynch wins even when she loses, as is the case on the November 15th episode of Celebrity Jeopardy Her episode, which was hosted by Ken Jennings, and also featured actors Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch scored a .51 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic with 4.2 million watching. "The Man" wasn't ever able to recover from her slow start as the first player to give zero correct responses out of 60 clues, to which the seven-time world champion responded on social media the most badass way she can, "I never stop making history." Her last title run was the NXT Women's Championship, which eluded her during her initial run before being brought up the main roster, at the expense of defending champion Tiffany Stratton before dropping it to Lyra Valkyria after 42 days.

WWE's Becky Lynch vs. Rachel Dratch vs. Macaulay Culkin on Celebrity Jeopardy Highlights

The Saturday Night Live alum won the November 15th Celebrity Jeopardy beating the Home Alone star $33,601 to $33,600 and Lynch finished with $1000 from the Final Jeopardy question playing for Connor's Cure, which WWE has had a long-standing partnership with. The category was "Artists," and the question was "Exhumed in 2017 to settle a paternity suit, his mustache had 'preserved its classic 10-past-10 position' according to the Spanish press." The answer was Salvidor Dali. The game show posted highlights of the game along with Lynch posting her Vlog via WWE on YouTube of the appearance. Dratch's been busy on the voiceover front, appearing in Fox's Bob's Burgers, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Max's Harley Quinn, Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, TBS' American Dad, and the Max live-action series And Just Like That. Culkin's also active in voiceovers in Hulu's The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! and Netflix's Intergalactic, and live-action shows HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and FX's American Horror Story.

