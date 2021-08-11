Jeopardy! Moving Forward with 2 Hosts But Neither LeVar Burton

In a move that reminds us once again that there can be drama even in the selection of a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, it would appear the long-running game show is altering its hosting plans a bit. The Daily Beast first reported (and now confirmed) Jeopardy! will be moving forward with two official hosts- a first for the game show. The show's executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated program while The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spinoff specials. Richards will begin his hosting gig with Season 38, while Bialik will kick off her run with ABC's Jeopardy! National College Championship. [Ed. Note: Still no LeVar Burton…???]

Last week, reports surfaced that Richards was "in advanced negotiations" with Sony Pictures TV to be the long-running game show's permanent host (though a final deal is still not officially in place). Shortly after, Richards' involvement in past lawsuits involving The Price is Right models Brandi Cochran and Lanisha Cole during his time producing the Bob Barker and Drew Carrey-hosted game show came to light on social media before news sites then began to cover the matter (you can look back on our coverage here). Richards addressed both the hosting rumors and the allegations leveled against him in those past lawsuits via a memo sent to Jeopardy! employees (which Variety obtained). Regarding the allegations, Richards claimed his "comments and actions have been characterized" and that the allegations in the complaints don't "reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on 'The Price is Right.'"

