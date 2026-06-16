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Shrek 5: Official Teaser Trailer And 3 Images Released

Time for some more adventures with Shrek and Donkey! Universal and DreamWorks have released the first teaser trailer and 3 images from Shrek 5.

Article Summary Universal and DreamWorks have released the first Shrek 5 teaser trailer, offering an early look at the next sequel.

Shrek 5 follows its recent delay from December 2026 and is now set to open in theaters in summer 2027.

The teaser marks the long-awaited return of Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona as the franchise heads back to the big screen.

Shrek 5 is directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, with Chris Meledandri producing.

Shrek is one of those movies where, if it resonated with you at the right age, it basically became a personality trait. To this day, I'm personally not sure that it was for me, but DreamWorks and Universal have kept this series going with middling results over the years. The last two Shrek films weren't great, but Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is basically a masterpiece of animation, so who knows. Shrek 5 has been rumored and in the works for a hot minute now, and following a delay from Christmas 2026 to Summer 2027, the first teaser trailer, along with some images, has been released.

Shrek 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's happening… it's really happening! Experience Shrek 5 only in theaters summer 2027.

Next summer, DreamWorks Animation invites audiences on a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure from one of the most beloved global animated franchises of all time: Shrek 5.

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar® nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy winning superstar Zendaya (The Odyssey, Dune franchise) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman, Booksmart) as Felicia's brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award® nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favorite Gingerbread Man, aka "Gingy," across all titles in the Shrek Universe. Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The film is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After, and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me, and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

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