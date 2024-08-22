Posted in: MTV, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, mtv, season 7, trailer

Jersey Shore Gang Returns for "Family Vacation" Season 7B Next Month

Check out the official trailer for MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7B, with the series set to return on Thursday, September 19th.

As if we needed yet another reason to love Thursdays, MTV just made out September a little brighter with the news that Jersey Shore Family Vacation would be returning to the network for the second part of Season 7. The top-rated Thursday night cable series will be bringing more madness to our screens beginning on Thursday, September 19th, at 8 pm ET/PT on the music network. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released for the reality show's return earlier today – along with an official trailer (waiting for you above) and the official logline/overview for Season 7B (following the key art poster):

After a shocking first half of season 7, where Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade— this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life's biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks. In classic "Shore" style, the gang will face unexpected challenges while creating unforgettable memories on their family vacations. Undergoing the ultimate test of preparing for the apocalypse to experiencing the thrill of the "Big Game" in Las Vegas, they leave no stone unturned. They will also revisit the iconic energy of New York City and have some nostalgic fun in Miami.

MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis, Sean Hogan, and Velia Lopez for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers for MTV. Looking for more of the "Shore?" Stream full episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV Video On Demand. Stay connected with @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok & YouTube. Join the conversation using #JSFamilyVacation.

