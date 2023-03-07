Jey Uso Returns, Reunites With Sami Zay– Oh, No, He Betrayed Him A conflicted Jey Uso returned during the main event of WWE Raw where Sami Zayn faced Jimmy Uso. What followed was a heartbreaking betrayal.

Jey Uso finally returned on WWE Raw last night and revealed where his loyalties lie. Jey returned during the main event, where Sami Zayn faced his brother Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match. Unfortunately, though Jey did finally choose between his family and Zayn, it wasn't the choice fans were hoping for. Jey initially pretended to side with Zayn to a massive eruption of cheers from the crowd, but it was revealed to be a ruse when he superkicked Zayn and joined his brother for a beatdown.

Jimmy Uso was sent to WWE Raw to deal with Sami Zayn, while Solo Sikoa was to handle Kevin Owens. Sikoa lost the opening match of the show to Owens by disqualification, and he and Jimmy were chased off by a chair-wielding Zayn after the match. Owens, however, refused to take Zayn's hand when offered afterward.

Jimmy, who was tasked by Roman Reigns with bringing his brother back to the Bloodline by Friday, later faced Zayn in the main event of WWE Raw. Jey Uso's return distracted Jimmy and allowed Zayn to score the pinfall. However, after the match, as Sami and Jey stood outside the ring and basked in the cheers of the crowd, Jey betrayed him, shocking the crowd and leading to a beatdown that was also joined by Sikoa. However, just as WWE Raw was about to go off the air, Cody Rhodes, who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, arrived to chase off the heels.

With The Usos back together, all that's left is for Sami Zayn to finally reconcile with Kevin Owens so they can challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, which will take place in April. Watch highlights from the show below.