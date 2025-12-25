Posted in: ABC, Current News, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: channel 4, Jimmy Kimmel, trump

Jimmy Kimmel Hits "King" Trump, Late-Night Fight in Channel 4 Speech

Jimmy Kimmel focused on "King" Donald Trump and how the U.S. is "tearing down" democracy during his Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message.

This year, Channel 4 in the U.K. turned over its annual Alternative Christmas Message to none other than ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who found himself in the political spotlight this year more than you would expect a late-night host to be and in ways that Kimmel never expected. Kimmel's address to Channel 4's viewers focused on Donald Trump, using his brief and controversial suspension from ABC to address the bigger problem at hand, a bigger problem that goes well beyond the U.S. borders. "Here in the United States, right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy," Kimmel shared at one point during his address.

Early on, Kimmel refers back to earlier this year, when he was removed from his late-night hosting gig over comments he made about supporters of the late political activist Charlie Kirk. After some questionable public comments on a podcast caused many to question FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's objectivity, ABC affiliate owners Sinclair and Nexstar announced they were pulling the show from their stations. From there, the network would announce that it had suspended Kimmel until a resolution could be found. "But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle. But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn't it?" Kimmel joked.

"Millions and millions of people stood up and said: 'No, this is not acceptable.' People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show, spoke out, they marched, they did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech, and because so many people spoke out, we came back," Kimmel continued. "Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost, and now I'm back on the air every night givin' the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking. That's a word, right, I used it properly?"

From there, Kimmel admitted that, "From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess." Noting that what's happening here will have a greater ripple effect around the world, Kimmel offered an apology – and an olive branch. "We know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know, or at least I want you to know, that we're not all like him. We're not all like that." In fact, Kimmel urged Channel 4's viewers – and the world – to not give up on us yet. "So, if I might speak on behalf of my country, which I most certainly do not, our message to you, our friends across the pond this Christmas is: don't give up on us. We're going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we'll come around." It just might take a few years.

Here's a look at the full transcript of Jimmy Kimmel's Alternative Christmas Message for Channel 4 from earlier today:

Hi I'm Jimmy Kimmel. I have no idea if you know who I am, but I was asked to deliver this year's Alternative Christmas Message (which I've heard is a big deal), so I hope you do, but if not, I host what you call a chat show (we call it a talk show) in what you call the colonies, I think? I honestly have no idea what's going on over there. I do know what's going on over here, though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colourful newspapers [that] my country's President would like to shut me up because I don't adore him in the way he likes to be adored. The American government made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air. But then, you know what happened? A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle. But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn't it? Millions and millions of people stood up and said: 'No, this is not acceptable.' People who never watched my show, people who were on record saying they hate my show, spoke out, they marched, they did this all to support the right to a free expression of speech, and because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever. We won, the President lost, and now I'm back on the air every night givin' the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking. That's a word, right, I used it properly? And the reason I'm telling you this story is because maybe you're thinking: 'Oh a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia, or North Korea, or LA, not the UK'. Well, that's what we thought, and now we've got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions. It happens fast.

You know, it's funny, we Americans are very proud of not having a king. It's kind of why we left. Earlier this year, tens of millions of us marched in protests called No Kings. You had some of those there. And just for the record, we have nothing against your king. I mean, I don't know if you know this, but his son lives here. We just – well, some of us – just have a problem with the guy who thinks he is our king. Here in the United States, right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy. From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess. And we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know, or at least I want you to know, that we're not all like him. We're not all like that. Look, I know (from the musical 'Hamilton') that our countries didn't start off on the greatest note, but I also know (from seeing 'Love Actually') that we have a special relationship. So, if I might speak on behalf of my country, which I most certainly do not, our message to you, our friends across the pond this Christmas is: don't give up on us. We're going through a bit of a wobble right now, but we'll come around. It may not seem like it, but we love you guys. We even love the things about you that you don't like, like Simon Cowell, for instance. We are not bright. We're Americans. No one knows better than you: we're always just a little bit late to the game, but do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years. Please. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for Spider-Man. Merry Christmas, and happy holidays.

Here's the video of Jimmy Kimmel's Alternative Christmas Message on the UK's Channel 4 pic.twitter.com/gYQqT8ZZNy — LateNighter (@latenightercom) December 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

