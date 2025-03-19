Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Goes Live Again Tonight: Kroll, Stiller, Brunson & More

Check out a preview of tonight's edition of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney with Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, and more.

When you kick off your 12-week run with Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, and let's not forget Cypress Hill, you're setting the bar pretty high for the following eleven weeks. But it looks like John Mulaney is more than up for the challenge heading into the second week of Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. Returning tonight at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET, Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo will be joined by Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, and musical guests Kim Gordon & Kim Deal. One of the hot topics for the night? Cruise ships. Here's a look at what you need to know about tonight's show, along with a look back at Mulaney's monologue from the opening show and "11 Willy Lomans" (f***ing genius):

Here's a look at another clandestine meeting between Mulaney and Kind as they address the possible fallout from going over 17 minutes last week – with Mulaney making a strong point about streaming services and time (and bonus points for just how hysterically bad the dub is when they're going over this week's guests):

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Mulaney will host, co-showrun, and executive produce Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, and executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

