John Oliver on Kate Middleton; Tackles Student Loans with Snooki

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver & Jersey Shore star Snooki made a point about student loans; Oliver on Kate Middleton's image editing skills.

If you had a chance to check out Sunday night's edition of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, then you know that Emmy Award-winning host John Oliver continued his tradition of one-topic-tackling while still touching upon the hot topics of the moment. Of course, we would love to share slips of the segment, but Warner Bros. Discovery is still running with its "infinite wisdom" of not releasing anything until Thursday. Because why would you want all of that Monday morning buzz, I guess? This week, Oliver tackled the growing student loan debt crisis in the U.S. – but not before another round of "Where In The World Is Kate Middleton?" (cue "Carmen Sandiego" music). As you might have heard, the British royalty continues to dump gasoline on a raging forest fire of random speculation regarding what's going on with Kate. That included an image of the Princess of Wales with her kids that was posted as some kind of "proof of life" that was so poorly edited that Kate (via Kensington Palace's press people, of course) released a "my bad" statement, blaming her poor photo editing skills – after news agencies pulled the image. "A certain someone's Adobe free trial expired in a pretty public manner," Oliver noted.

But the main topic shifted to student loan debt – and that's where MTV's Jersey Shore star Snooki was able to offer Oliver an assist in making his point. After profiling a woman named Brittany who is paying $70o+/month on her loans (with most of that covering only the interest), Oliver noted "that $650 could clearly be much better spent." To make his point, Oliver noted that the interest that the woman was paying monthly could get her two Cameo videos from Donald Trump's "Smiegel," Rudy Giuliani – but Oliver had no intention of giving Giuliani a dime of his money to prove his point. And that's where Snooki came in…

"Hey Brittany, what's up momma? It's your girl Snooki, and I cannot believe this video costs half as much as your student loan interest. That's f***ed up," the star of the long-running reality series shared in a Cameo set up by Oliver. But Snooki wasn't just there to sympathize – she was also there to celebrate. "Hey Sara, I'm so glad your student debt is all gone. Congratulations," she shared in a second Cameo, congratulating Sara for paying off her student debt. And just to prove that he can still fist-pump & GTL with the best of them, Oliver paid tribute to Snooki by running with her signature sign-off of blowing a kiss.

