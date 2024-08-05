Posted in: Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: john wick, John Wick: Under The High Table, keanu reeves, lionsgate

John Wick 4 Spinoff Series In Development with EPs Reeves, Stahelski

Lionsgate and EPs Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are reportedly developing the spinoff series John Wick: The High Table.

Having already offered us a glimpse at the past with Peacock's 2023 prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Lionsgate is looking to expand the "John Wick" television series into more modern times. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that film franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are on board to serve as executive producers (with Stahelski also expected to direct the pilot episode) on John Wick: The High Table. Though on board with the project behind the scenes, it isn't clear if Reeves will appear in front of the camera for the series at any point. In addition, it's still not clear what direct impact/influence the series may have on future films and spinoff projects.

Written by showrunner Robert Levine (FX's The Old Man), the series would pick up the storyline threads left dangling at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. While Reeves' John Wick has bigger issues to concern himself with – like making sure he's actually alive to appear in future films – the High Table finds itself having to bring on some more firepower. That means a whole bunch of new faces vying to make a big impact. But there will be some familiar faces in play who aren't as committed to change, preferring the original order of things. In DH's reporting, it's noted the series will "combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age," a smart move if you're looking to bring in new viewers to the "John Wick" universe even if they haven't checked out all of the films or prequel series.

Stahelski, who has a deal with Lionsgate to oversee the expansion of the franchise across film and television – will executive-produce John Wick: The High Table through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. Levine will executive-produce alongside Reeves, alongside Thunder Road's Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk (who served as producers on the films).

