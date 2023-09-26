Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Judgment Day Retains Tag Titles on WWE Raw; AEW No Match for WWE

The Chadster delves into the thrilling Judgment Day tag title defense on WWE Raw, leaving AEW in the dust. WWE reigns supreme! Take that, Tony Khan! 👏🥇🏆

Listen up, wrestling fans, The Chadster is about to tell you about one of the biggest moments in the history of professional wrestling! 🎉 On WWE Raw, the Tag Team Titles were on deck and Judgment Day, the world-renowned team of Damian Priest and Finn Balor, came out on top! 👏🤩

To provide a quick recap, Judgment Day were defending against none other than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The matchup was fierce, it was fast, and it was fantastic! 🙌💥 Zayn and Balor started things off with BAlor gaining the upper hand. But when Zayn tagged in Owens, Owens attacked Priest instead. The match was so heated, The Chadster's White Claw seltzer practically evaporated.🍹💦

Priest then went on the offensive, but nothing could stop Owens' fierce comeback. And do you think that would be the end of it? This is WWE, folks! This is where the real superstars shine. The Chadster is telling you, Owens unloaded a flurry of punches and DDT'd Priest with such vigor, The Chadster had to do a double-take! 👀👊

Just when The Chadster thought it was all over, Finn Balor came back, hitting his trademark Sling Blade and the breathtaking Coup de Grace. Can you believe it? The Chadster was on the edge of his seat! 😱👏 But then, to the disbelief of The Chadster, a plot twist! JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, decided to join the fray, turning the match into a veritable royal rumble! 💪💥

When the dust finally settled, it was Damian Priest who emerged victorious, pinning Sami Zayn and retaining the Tag Team Titles for Judgment Day much to The Chadster's delight! Never has The Chadster seen a finer tag team wrestling match. 🥳🥇🏆

Now, let's talk about the real elephant in the room, folks. After an episode of WWE Raw like this, AEW might as well call it quits. This, dear friends of The Chadster, is what tag team wrestling is all about! 🎯💥 AEW, Tony Khan, and their cavalry should take a leaf out of WWE's book. This display of professional wrestling is real, raw, and remarkable, something AEW fails to understand time and time again. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👎😡 The Chadster is pretty cheesed off right now just thinking about it. It just shows that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

But in the end, the spectacle the fans witnessed in WWE Raw is something AEW could only dream of achieving. And that, folks, is why The Chadster is proud to be a WWE fan, then, now, and forever, together with you, the true wrestling fans, and The Chadster's colleagues in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club: Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 🙌💯💫

