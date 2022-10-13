Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: New Titles & Images

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Junji Ito & Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, we had four new images and some casting news to pass along. With the series set to debut sometime in 2023, the anime reflects 20 stories from Junji Ito's library, all connected by the shared theme of madness. This time around, we're kicking things off by looking at a disturbing piece of new key art. Following that, we have a look at preview images for four more Junji Ito adaptations classics: "Ice Cream Truck," "Tomb Town," "Library Vision" &"Headless Statue." In addition, we always included a rundown of the newest members of the voice cast joining the anime. Let's take a look…

"Ice Cream Truck": Ryotaro Okiayu, Sara Matsumoto & Takatsugu Chikamatsu

"Tomb Town": Ryohei Kimura, MAO & Aya Uchida

"Library Vision": Yuki Kaji & Tomoe Hanba

"Headless Statue": Fumiko Orikasa & Takashi Kondo

Earlier in the summer, Junji Ito introduced viewers to his upcoming Netflix series via a behind-the-scenes look at the project. In the following featurette, viewers learned some of the works getting the anime treatment, as well as a first-look sneak peek at some of the early character designs.

Based on Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horror, Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror (published by Asahi Shimbun Publications), Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is directed by character designer Shinobu Tagashira and a screenplay penned by Kaoru Sawada. With Studio DEEN handling production, Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director with music supplied by Yuki Hayashi. Now, here's a look at the full line-up of featured anime titles that were highlighted during this weekend's TUDUM Japan session: