Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Preview Released

Between the look behind the scenes at how production was going back in the summer to the preview images, teasers, and more that have been released since then, Netflix has done a great job convincing someone who doesn't normally watch anime (nothing personal) that he needs to check out Junji Ito & Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Though we still have about two months to go until the nightmares come to life on our streaming screens. So what better time for another preview, one that finds a young woman in need to help with a "particular" problem…

Check out this newest clip that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the opening & a previous clip from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (featuring "Paranoid"), set to hit Netflix on Thursday, January 19, 2023:

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as "Hanging Balloon" and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito. Earlier in the summer, viewers were introduced to the upcoming Netflix series via a behind-the-scenes look at the project. In the following featurette, viewers learned some of the works getting the anime treatment, as well as a first-look preview at some of the early character designs.

Based on Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horror, Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror (published by Asahi Shimbun Publications), Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is directed by character designer Shinobu Tagashira and a screenplay penned by Kaoru Sawada. With Studio DEEN handling production, Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director with music supplied by Yuki Hayashi.