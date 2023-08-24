Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: city primeval, fx networks, justified, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, trailer

Justified: City Primeval Season Finale: Raylan's Run Out Of Friends?

Raylan Givens is running out of options in the season finale trailer for FX Networks' Justified: City Primeval S01E08: "The Question."

With only one episode remaining on Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval (S01E08: "The Question")… are we sure that Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) is going to make it out of this alive? Because he's now taking on the Detriot PD and the Albanian mob – and possibly Carolyn (Aunjanue Ellis) – to bring Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) to justice. But as you're about to see in the following episode trailer, there are a lot of folks who want Mansell dead – and wouldn't lose too much sleep at night if Raylan ended up as "collateral damage"…

Justified: City Primeval S01E08 "The Question" Preview

Justified: City Primeval Season 1 Episode 8 "The Question": Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Carolyn (Aunjanue Ellis) cross the line; Raylan attempts to make it out of Detroit alive. Directed by Michael Dinner and written by Dave Andron & Michael Dinner, here's a look at the official trailer for the season finale:

What Does the Future Hold for U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens?

"Well, here's the thing. We didn't do this to go back to the past but to go back to the feeling we had doing this in the past. And I think everybody came away from it feeling like we had a great time: the writers who were in the room, the actors, most particularly Tim," Dinner shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I've said it before, but I think the six years of the original 'Justified' is the first act of this guy's life. The story is you can't go home again, but this is a different story. We pick him up about 10 years later, and there's an existential story in these eight episodes. The road in front of him is a lot shorter than the road behind, and how do we deal with that? It's something we'll all deal with, you know?"

Dinner continued, "But I do think there's a third chapter, in success, if the audience comes to this. We're waiting to see how that happens over the next couple of weeks, and if FX wants to do another chapter, I think that Tim would want to do it. Dave and I would want to do it. ['Justified' showrunner] Graham [Yost] is in an Apple deal, but he acted like the uncle on this. And whether he is still in an Apple deal or not, he would probably give it his blessing. The rest of the writers would also want to do it, so it'd be great to do another chapter."

A Look Back at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.

