Justified Showrunners: Raylan "Might Not" Survive "City Primeval"

Yesterday, we checked in with Timothy Olyphant (U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens) and showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner to learn a little more about FX's Justified: City Primeval ahead of its July premiere. This time around. we're checking back in with Andron & Dinner as they explain the core difference between Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) and this season's big bad, Boyd Holbrook's Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman." Dinner explains, "This character is one of the best bad guys Elmore [Leonard] ever created. He's just a really dangerous, cool, bad motherf***er. Now, Boyd was those things too, but Boyd and Raylan were cut from the same cloth. Clement, he's really unpredictable."

"If you're bringing Raylan back, you put him up against a really, really bad guy who doesn't have any problem killing people, because Raylan could die," Andron shared during the duo's interview with EW. Wait… Raylan could die?!? Apparently so. "This is a limited [series], and Raylan could very well not make it out of this. Every season we ended the show with 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive,' but then he does. Right up until the end of the show, you know Raylan's not going to die, and obviously, he did not at the end. But I think, at this point, all bets are off," Andron added. For Dinner, if the limited series stays true to Leonard's novel in theme & concept, viewers should be prepared for anyone to shuffle off this mortal coil. "We wanted to stay true to that," he added when discussing the dynamic between the cop, the criminal & the lawyer in the novel. "When American crime fiction is working on all cylinders, you have a feeling that cosmic forces are maneuvering people together and that one, if not all, of them will not be standing at the end. Raylan's made it this far, but will he survive this? He very well might not."

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.