Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea Ahead of FX's Justified: City Primeval, we look back to when two convicts got the jump on Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

It's been a little more than 13 years since Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would first grace our screens in FX's Peabody Award-winning & Emmy-nominated Justified – with the series going on to run for six seasons. Later this year, Olyphant's Givens will make his long-awaited return in Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval. Though we're certain that fans of the series don't need to be reminded of all of the show's highlights (like the dynamic between Givens and Walton Goggins' Boyd Crowder), FX Networks has been releasing important moments from the show's run to help set the stage for "City Primeval" later this year – and we have another one to pass along.

In the following clip from S01E02 "Riverbrook" (directed by Michael Dinner and written by Graham Yost), Raylan's stop at a gas station proves costlier than expected when escaped convict Douglas Cooper (Chris Ellis) and a fellow inmate get the drop on him. And while it's bad enough that they get away with his guns, car, and badge… it's the hat. They should've never touched the hat. Here's a look back at another example of what happens when Raylan finds himself in the really wrong place at a very wrong time, followed by what we know so far about FX Network's Justified: City Primeval (expected to hit screens this summer):

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.