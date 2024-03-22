Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cancer, cnn, kate middleton, msnbc

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)

Kate Middleton (Catherine Middleton), Princess of Wales, announced in a video released to the media that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

After weeks of rumors and speculation surrounding her health, safety & well-being (as well as a lot of social media conspiracy-theorizing), Kate Middleton (Catherine Middleton), Princess of Wales, revealed via video on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and that it was in the "early stages" of treatment. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." Noting that the news was "a huge shock," Kate noted that "[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The Princess of Wales also addressed the timing of the announcement, sharing that time was needed for her and William to address it on a personal level. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok." Kate went on to emphasize that she was "well and getting stronger every day" by keeping her focus on healing "my mind, body, and spirits," and that Prince William has been "a great source of comfort and reassurance" since she first received the news.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," Kate added, confirming that she will need additional time away from her work and public life as her treatment continues. The Princess of Wales ended her message with this message to others facing cancer: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

