Katee Sackhoff Is Ready to Add Star Trek to Her Franchise "Hat Trick"

Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) wants in on Star Trek to complete her sci-fi franchise "hat trick." Jonathan Frakes has a suggestion...

There's no question Katee Sackhoff collects franchises like they're Infinity Stones. Among those she's collected so far are Halloween, Battlestar Galactica, Halo, 24, Futurama, The Big Bang Theory, Marvel, DC, Riddick, Star Wars, and Law & Order. She's currently in the rotation in the Star Wars universe as Bo-Katan Kryze; from her animated beginnings on The Clone Wars and Rebels, she was able to transition to live-action on The Mandalorian. Over on the DC side, she's voiced multiple characters from Silk Spectre in the animated Watchmen: Chapter 1, Poison Ivy in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Batman: The Long Halloween, and Amunet Black/Leslie/Blacksmith in The CW live-action series The Flash. On her podcast The Sackhoff Show, the Another Life star spoke to actor and director Jonathan Frakes, who she got acquainted with as executive producer on her failed audition for The WB/UPN sci-fi series Roswell, about possibly completing her sci-fi "hat trick" in the legendary Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek Universe.

Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Suggests How Katee Sackhoff Can Tackle Her Next Sci-Fi Frontier

Sackhoff revealed while she's been a fan of the franchise that started with Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966, it hadn't crossed her mind to take the plunge into Starfleet. "I wanna know what I have to do to be in Star Trek because I need a hat trick, and I've never even auditioned for Star Trek. I feel like maybe they think it's a little too on the nose," the actress admitted. In recent years, Frakes spent far more time behind a microphone in voiceovers and the director's chair than in front of a camera. He did reprise his iconic role from Star Trek: The Next Generation as Commander-turned-Captain William T. Riker twice in the Paramount+ era with the animated series Lower Decks as his post-Nemesis-self and more-age appropriate self in the live-action legacy sequel series Picard in seasons one and three.

Frakes suggested, "Well, what about the new one? What about 'Starfleet Academy?' Paul Giamatti's in it. It takes place 900 years into the future. They could probably use a guest instructor, not unlike Starbuck. I mean, I'll pitch you," while referencing her character, Capt. Kara "Starbuck" Thrace from the 2004 reimagined SYFY series Battlestar Galactica. There's no question Sackhoff would be a welcome addition and established sci-fi veteran with a stacked cast led by Holly Hunter, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta. Not to mention the returns of Discovery stars Tig Notaro in the main cast and Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman in guest-starring roles as Jett Reno, Charles Vance, and Sylvia Tilly, respectively. Two-time Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti and Gina Yashere will have recurring roles and announced at New York Comic Con as a guest star is Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

