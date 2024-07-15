Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: crisis, crisis on infinite earths, justice league, Part 3

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Mini-Teaser Released

Available this week on Digital, here's a mini-teaser for Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three.

With the final chapter in the three-part animated epic available via Digital beginning this Tuesday, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three has a pretty impressive all-star lineup in play. We have Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange & Sidewinder), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed), Brett Halton (Batlash & Captain Atom), Ashly Burch (Nightshade, Queen Mera), and Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy) – see what we mean? Understandably, the biggest headline-grabber was the news that the late Kevin Conroy's Batman would be joined by Mark Hamill's Joker for what would be their final animated face-off. As we reach the less-than-24-hour point, we have a new mini-teaser to pass along that offers another glimpse of what's at stake.

Now fully revealed as the ultimate threat to existence, the Anti-Monitor wages an unrelenting attack on the surviving Earths that struggle for survival in a pocket universe. One by one, these worlds and all their inhabitants are vaporized! On the planets that remain, even time itself is shattered, and heroes from the past join the Justice League and their rag-tag allies against the epitome of evil. But as they make their last stand, will the sacrifice of the superheroes be enough to save us all? Here's a look at the teaser for the third and final chapter of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three which was released earlier today:

In April, Warner Bros. Entertainment released an early preview of the epic saga's final run – with a special preview near the end of the clip that teased the one-on-one yet to come between Hamill's Joker and Conroy's Batman:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!