Kensington Palace, UK Press Owe Middleton, Markle & Diana Apologies

If anyone owes Kate Middleton (and Meghan Markle and Princess Diana) an apology, let's start with Kensington Palace and the UK Media.

Let me start off this post by saying that we wish nothing but the best, and we're sending nothing but positive, healthy vibes to Princess Kate Middleton (Catherine Middleton), Prince William, and their family during a very private & personal time for their family. After weeks of rumors and speculation surrounding her health, safety & well-being (as well as a lot of social media conspiracy-theorizing), Middleton revealed her diagnosis in a video that was released on Friday. With that said, there's been another narrative that's sprung out of this that we do want to address – and it's this "moral high ground" that some folks have been taking. Now that Middleton has shared the truth behind the past few weeks, there appear to be folks in the British media and royalty fans on social media who believe that everyone who "dared" speculate about what was going on with Middleton needs to offer some kind of mea culpa. Nope. Sorry. We're calling bullshit on this one big time.

Have you ever had that friend who seems a little off, so you ask them if they're okay, and they tell you they are? And then, they spend a little too much time trying to show that they're okay to the point that you not only know that they're not okay – but now you need to know what's wrong? Now replace your friend with Kensington Palace and you have a pretty good idea of where the problem started – and whose metaphorical feet most of the blame needs to be laid at. No sane person is saying that Middleton's health records needed to be released – but there was a large gap between that and the steaming pile of PR disaster that Kensington Palace continued to drop. Look no further than that image of Middleton and her children that was released that was so badly manipulated that AP News had to kill it – only to then have the woman who should be spending time with her cancer treatments taking responsibility for it.

But this is nothing new for Kensington Palace – or its way-too-cozy relationship it has with British media. Look at the media hatchet job that was done (and continues to be done) to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. And we've seen over the years how Kensington Palace and the British media worked to craft a fairy tale to smokescreen the realities of Princess Diana & Prince Charles' courtship and marriage. So before anyone even considers lining up to start posting their apologies (too late for Blake Lively) for offering Middleton theories & speculation, maybe Kensington Palace and the British media could set a good example by owning up to decades of attempts to offer an altered, pro-royalty reality.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate shared in her video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." Noting that the news was "a huge shock," Kate noted that "[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The Princess of Wales also addressed the timing of the announcement, sharing that time was needed for her and William to address it on a personal level. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok." Kate went on to emphasize that she was "well and getting stronger every day" by keeping her focus on healing "my mind, body, and spirits," and that Prince William has been "a great source of comfort and reassurance" since she first received the news.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," Kate added, confirming that she will need additional time away from her work and public life as her treatment continues. The Princess of Wales ended her message with this message to others facing cancer: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

