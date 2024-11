Posted in: Collectibles, Funko, FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, hulu, preview, Season 6, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén Goes Fanboy in Update Video

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén updated how much time is left on filming and shared a special Funko POP! surprise.

Okay – this update on the final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows before we have to say goodbye to Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and everyone else in the WWDITS universe is bittersweet. On the "bitter" side, Guillén shared that they have less than a week of filming left on Season 6 – ouch. But on the "sweet" side, Guillén let their inner fanboy take over to show off a special surprise he had that will have Funko POP! collectors drooling…

"Im such a fanboy!" Guillen wrote to kick off the caption to the video he posted on Instagram. "Less than a week away from wrapping🥹 #TogetherForEver." Here's a look at Guillén's post from earlier today:

Last week, Guillén hit us with a reality check that was a stake to the heart of our "feels." Yup, the cast had wrapped the final table read for the final episode of the sixth & final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

"Well .. we just had our last table read for the last episode ever for @theshadowsfx … 🥹 🦇 👓,' Guillén wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, showing their signed copy of the finale script. "We're all taking it well .. sorta lol." Following that, Guillén shared a brief video of Novak demonstrating his feelings about the series finale:

What We Do in the Shadows: "Renaissance" for Guillermo?

"We start where we left off, and sometimes dreams and aspirations don't turn out the way we want them to (spoiler alert if you haven't seen Season 5)," Guillén shared during a red carpet one-on-one with Deadline Hollywood at the Critics Choice Awards. "But I think that's the whole point of rebirth, right? It's like a renaissance. It's happening again, and you take a new direction, new ideas, new approach, so I'm really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo." What will be one of the biggest takeaways for Guillén when the time comes to hang up the stakes? "It's never too late to find yourself. It's never too late to be reborn and to re-invent yourself. And there's no ticking time bomb expiration date to any one of us as to what our dreams and hopes can come true," he revealed.

Harvey Guillén teases the final season of 'What We Do in the Shadows' and what he'll take away most from playing Guillermo | #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/TLzesNCh42 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the fifth season trailer & overview for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!