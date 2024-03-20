Posted in: ABC, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: 50 cent, ABC, dr. dre, eminem, jimmy kimmel, Snoop Dogg

Kimmel Checks Into Dr. Dre, Snoop, 50 Cent & Eminem's "Dre's Anatomy"

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel checked into Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent's take on "Grey's Anatomy" - with a little "EM" help from Eminem.

When we heard that hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent were stopping by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! in support of Dre receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, we knew Jimmy Kimmel was going to have something planned for them. Did we think it would be a send-up of Grey's Anatomy called "Dre's Anatomy"? Nope, definitely didn't see that one coming – but that's what Kimmel had to share on Tuesday night. And that wasn't all, because even though he couldn't be there in person, we get a guest appearance at the end of the "sneak preview" above from Eminem for the new medical show "EM" (a take on NBC's long-running drama series ER).

If you're not into small penis jokes, well… you will be because the filmed sketch above is pretty good (especially when we learn that Kimmel wasn't admitted for anything having to do with his penis). We don't want to spoil where it goes – but make sure to check out who else will be joining the show's staff – including Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange, Dr. Anthony Fauci, DeForest Kelley's Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy from Star Trek, and more.

Earlier this week, shared how he spent his St Patrick's Day before addressing the fact that Trump just can't let the Oscars go – or, as Kimmel puts it, the large orange leprechaun spent his St Patrick's Day focused on me, of all people." Trump would go on his version of social media and FOX "News" to criticize the host – long after folks had already moved on from the Oscars to any number of other pop culture topics. "I shouldn't be surprised – Donald Trump has said I'm not talented so many times Eric [Trump] is starting to get jealous," Kimmel added during his monologue. "But what he doesn't realize is that I love this. I love that this bothered him so much. I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive."

