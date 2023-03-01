Krapopolis: Dan Harmon Series Gets Season 3, Moved to 2023-2024 Season Dan Harmon's Krapopolis might have better success not airing, getting a Season 3 order while its debut was moved to the 2023-2024 season.

Now, this isn't something you see every day. So Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) & Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis was originally given a series order in February 2021. From there, it would go on to earn a Season 2 green light in October 2022. And that brings us to March 2023, with the adult animated series now being picked up for a third season. Why's that so impressive? Because the show has yet to hit screens for its series premiere. And now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the series will no longer make its debut this May and has instead been shifted to the 2023-2024 television season.

The main voice cast for Krapopolis includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (I.T. Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Now, here's a look back at what we know about the animated series so far:

Originally set to premiere in 2022, the series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. Ayoade voices the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis, Tyrannis, who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Bery has been tapped to voice Tyrannis' father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). Oversexed and underemployed, Shlub claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Waddingham's Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity— she's known as the trashy one. Murphy's Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria, and a cyclops. Finally, Trussell's Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Dove Cameron, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach recur, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Dave Franco set as guest stars. Created and executive produced by Harmon, the series is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment, and Jordan Young serves as showrunner and executive producer. "The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans," said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming at FOX. "The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast, and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity."