Kung Fu S01E01 Images, Previews; Olivia Liang on Nicky Shen's Journey

With only hours to go until the series premiere of The CW's Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu hits television screens, here's a look at what viewers can expect when the classic television series reboot finds Nicky Shen (Liang) returning home to San Francisco to protect her community, bring the big bads to justice, and continue her personal journey of self-discovery. First up, we have a look at a set of preview images

In the following clip, Liang discusses Nicky's return home and the need she has to step up and do what's right:

In this next clip, the cast discusses the show's more realistic and unexpected approach to the action scenes:

Here's a look at a featurette that finds the cast offering viewers the intel they need on their characters, followed by a series overview as well as the official trailer- with The CW's Kung Fu set to premiere on Wednesday, April 7, at 8 pm ET/PT:

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.