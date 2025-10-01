Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman

Landman Season 2 Official Trailer: Tommy Nears His Breaking Point

Here's a look at the official trailer for Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore-starring Landman Season 2.

Article Summary Paramount+ drops the official Landman Season 2 trailer, teasing high-stakes drama in West Texas oil fields.

Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris faces growing tension and a looming breaking point in the new season.

Season 2 delves deeper into character relationships and intensifies the family and business conflicts.

Landman returns on November 16, promising more secrets, betrayal, and cutthroat survival.

With about a month or so to go until Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore-starring original drama series Landman returns for its second season (on Sunday, November 16th), Paramount+ has released the official trailer (which we have waiting for you above). "Now that the audience knows all the characters, Taylor [Sheridan] was able to really dive into the relationships more," Thornton shared recently about the upcoming season and how it differs from the first season. "Last season, we had to explain what this business was all about and who the people are. This season, he was able to really focus in the first few episodes on the family dynamic and the business dynamic. But this one really ramps up as it goes on, and there's more and more intensity." In the second season, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris's (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble – it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break.

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

