Lando: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover Signed to Write Lucasfilm Series

Reports are that Donald Glover & Stephen Glover have signed on to pen Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming "Star Wars" series, Lando.

Back in December 2020, the bigwigs at The Walt Disney Company Investors' Day said that there would be big news coming regarding the "Star Wars" universe – and they weren't kidding. That was when we learned about the animated Star Wars: Visions, Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) live-action The Acolyte, and the animated series Star Wars: A Droid Story. What do all three projects have in common? They've already either hit our screens or are on their way there soon. Another project that was announced was Lando, a streaming event series that would see the return of the galaxy's favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian – with Justin Simien (Dear White People, The Haunted Mansion) attached to pen the project, which was in the early stages of development at the time. Now, a little more than 2-1/2 years later, we have an update via Variety that not only is the series still being developed but also that brothers Donald Glover & Stephen Glover have signed on write the Lucasfilm series. While it still hasn't been confirmed if Simien will still be attached to the project, reports are that the Glover brothers (currently under deals with Amazon) will be penning the project themselves.

Taking over the role from franchise icon Billy Dee Williams (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), Donald Glover would first appear in the role in 2018's "Star Wars" prequel movie Solo, co-starring Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo). "I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much," Glover revealed during an interview with GQ. "I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."

