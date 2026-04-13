Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: damon lindelof, lanterns, paramount, Warner Bros

Lanterns EP Damon Lindelof Is No Fan of Paramount/Warner Bros Merger

Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lanterns) spoke out against the Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery merger, explaining why it was important to do so.

Article Summary Damon Lindelof voices strong opposition to the Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal.

Lindelof admits initial fear about speaking out against potential future employers in Hollywood.

He warns that studio mergers often mean fewer jobs for industry workers, not just creators.

Lindelof urges Hollywood to fight back, emphasizing impacts on blue-collar jobs and creativity.

Assuming the deal gets finalized (and it's looking more and more like that's going to be the reality), there are a whole lot of folks from all across the pop culture landscape who are concerned (and angered) about a Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger. Earlier today, news broke that more than 1,000 film and television stars, writers, showrunners, and others issued an open letter outlining why they oppose the deal moving forward. One of those individuals was Damon Lindelof (HBO's Watchmen), who is no stranger when it comes to working for Warner Bros. Discovery. Currently, he's working with Showrunner Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) and Tom King (Supergirl) on HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns. But Lindelof didn't stop with signing his name to the open letter, taking to social media with a lengthy post revealing his initial fears regarding speaking out about his potential future bosses, and why it was important for him to work past that and express his concerns about the deal with negatively imapct the industry for years to come.

"When I was asked to sign a letter that openly opposed the sale of Warner Brothers to Paramount/Skydance, I felt two things; the first was that yes, absolutely, of course I opposed it. The second was oh shit, I'm afraid to say so publicly," Lindelof wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "Fear is embarrassing. No one wants to be the guy puking in the boat in Saving Private Ryan. They want to be the ones storming the beach. So why was I afraid? Some implied retaliation? Being put on some list of rabble-rousers? Getting kicked off the beloved Warner Brothers backlot I have called home for the last fifteen years?"

Lindelof continued, "I actually sort of know my (potential ) new boss, David Ellison — We produced a few things together not too long ago and I found him to be bright, ambitious and passionate. He loved movies and trusted the people he made them with. But still… Better not to risk it. Me opposing an inevitable merger would be pointless and signing a letter that will evaporate into the shitstorm of an unrelenting news cycle would be even more pointless. But is it? Pointless? Because Hollywood, believe it or not, is a blue-collar town. It's thousands and thousands of Grips and Gaffers. Drivers and Decorators. Builders and Boom operators. Camera teams and Caterers. And they're all about to get fucked."

"Hollywood mergers mean fewer movies and fewer TV shows and that means fewer jobs. When two storied backlots are owned by the same company, the outcome is intuitive —one becomes a Ghost Town. I'm scared. But I'm not a ghost. And a fight is already lost if it's never fought," he continued. "So I signed. Proudly. I understand why many of my peers have not — trust me, I'm more of a puker than a stormer. But these boats are heading for the beach whether we like it or not… The only thing we have any control over is what we do when we get there."

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