Lanterns/Superman: Fillion's Guy Gardner Influenced by "Golden Girls"

Nathan Fillion (Lanterns, Superman, Peacemaker) explains how his take on Guy Gardner was influenced by this "The Golden Girls" character.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran plan on getting the most out of Nathan Fillion's (ABC's The Rookie) run as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. Along with the upcoming David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman, Fillion will also appear in Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 and Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns. Between early looks at Superman and Peacemaker, we've gained insights into how Fillion approaches the popular character. Speaking with DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast hosts Frankey Smith, Tyler Coates, and Coy Jandreau, Fillion offered more intel into what we can expect from his guy Guy – and how the classic sitcom The Golden Girls influenced Fillion's take.

"You know, I took my inspiration from the oldest cast member from 'Golden Girls,' where she just, whatever she wanted to say, there was no filter," Fillion shared, with Coates noting that it was Estelle Getty's Sophia Petrillo. "She just said– thank you. Estelle Getty. Thank you [laughter]. Just whatever it is. You should respect her. There it is. He's just gonna say it." Fillion notes that part of the character's backstory could be the reason why Guy is lacking a filter. "Part of his origin was [that] he was, at one point, hit by a bus and was in a coma. So I just say that's the thing that flipped the switch. That's the thing that caused a little bit of brain damage. Now he's just… [Fillion gestures] …off a little bit [laughter]."

Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Fillion, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), and Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

