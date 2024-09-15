Posted in: ABC, HBO, TV | Tagged: Emmys, John Oliver

Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Dedicates Emmy to Departed Pup (VIDEO)

In a funny and heartfelt acceptance speech, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver dedicated his Emmy win to his dearly departed pup.

As great as it was for John Oliver and his team to walk home with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for HBO's Last Week Tonight – getting the win over Saturday Night Live – it was Oliver's acceptance speech that a whole lot of folks in the "feels." As his acceptance speech neared its end, Oliver paid tribute to his family's dog – who had recently passed. "In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog. We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding, and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies…" Oliver shared, before the music began to play him off – but Oliver wasn't quite finished. "Perfect choice of music," Oliver shared when the orchestra music chimed in.

"We had to say goodbye to her. It is… I feel like Sarah McLaughlin right now. She was an amazing dog," he added as the audience responded to Oliver's heartfelt moment. "This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs," the Emmy winner added. "All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much." You can check out Oliver's speech above.

In the following highlights from the Emmys Red Carpet earlier tonight, Oliver had a different take on Trump being a "gift to comedy" ("It's not a gift that any of us really wanted, and we are happy to return it for store credit down the line"), and addressed how the upcoming election is close and that GOP nominee Donald Trump will not be a gracious loser:

John Oliver discusses making jokes about Donald Trump. "The whole 'he's been a gift to comedy' thing — it's not a gift that any of us really wanted, and we are happy to return it for store credit down the line." https://t.co/OwvzFOEqA5 pic.twitter.com/X0qUK8yDzJ — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

John Oliver on the election: "It's going to be very, very close. And if Trump loses, he's not going to accept it, making the fact that it's going to be that close even more ridiculous." https://t.co/OwvzFOEqA5 pic.twitter.com/RvevZ0AcRb — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

