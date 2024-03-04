Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Knows Who New DCU Batman Should Be

Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Batman, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight

DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran, take note! Last Week Tonight host John Oliver already knows who should be Batman in your New DCU.

Want to know why HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver gets a lot of love? Because not many shows can connect the dots between Donald Trump & The Supreme Court to Pokerface star Natasha Lyonne and DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's New DCU as smoothly & effortlessly as John Oliver can. Of course, this would be much easier to demonstrate by having an official clip from Sunday night's show to pass along – but apparently, HBO thinks it makes more sense to talk about important issues addressed on Sunday four days later instead of the next day. So until the cabler and its Warner Bros. Discovery overlords see the error of their ways (ugh), you're just going to have to rely on us – and a screencap or two.

Between a crystal meth lab-looking Willy Wonka "experience," Mitch McConnell stepping down from Senate leadership, and President Joseph Biden offering an update on Israel/Palestine over ice cream, there was a whole lot that went on last week that deserved their due. But for this go-around, we're focusing on ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump and how The Supreme Court is hearing arguments about whether or not a POTUS can be prosecuted for crimes they commit while in office. Of course, the obvious answer is "YES!" – which Oliver makes clear to his audience. But to make sure they understood just how much of a no-brainer the answer should be, Oliver included it with a number of other questions that have very obvious answers.

"Did Robert Durst kill those people? Or… which cereal mascot f***s the most? Or… who should play the next Batman? And for the record, the answers are… 'absolutely,' 'it's not even close [Tony the Tiger],' and 'Natasha Lyonne'" To drive that last point home, Oliver treated us to some "fan art" of Lyonne in The Dark Knight's costume. Are you listening, Gunn & Safran? We know you still have to cast Batman for The Brave and the Bold – would be a bold direction. For what it's worth? We would love to see Lyonne & Rian Johnson (Brick, "Knives Out" film franchise) reteam for a take on Steve Ditko-created The Question. A streaming mystery series set within the New DCU would work on so many levels.

