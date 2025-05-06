Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV | Tagged: jimmy kimmel, opinion, trump

Late-Night Wrap-Up; "Pope" Trump Tariffs Hitting Mel Gibson, "Christ"?

Here's what late-night had to say about Donald Trump's Hollywood tariffs, and has anyone broken the news to "Hollywood Ambassador" Mel Gibson?

As we continue wondering why folks aren't going after him for his brain becoming more and more like a plate of scrambled eggs, the way they did President Joe Biden, POtuS Donald Trump (the dude who thinks he could and should be Pope – and we truly believe that he truly believes that) apparently had some one-on-one time with "Hollywood Ambassador" Jon Voight and decided that the way to save Hollywood was to institute "a 100% Tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands." Because, as Trump sees it, all of these projects being filmed overseas are a "national threat" to the U.S. Aside from the fact that no one has any details on how the tariffs would be enforced, there's also the matter of how that move will impact Trump's MAGA buddies – for example, Voight's fellow "Hollywood Ambassador," Mel Gibson. But before we get to that, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had more than a few things to say about Trump's move.

"Trump's now aiming his wrecking ball at Hollywood," Kimmel noted to his audience and viewers, reading over Trump's post where he ranted about his decision – taking particular issue with the assumption that folks actually give a s**t where their favorite movies and television shows are filmed. "We do? Because I don't care where they're made. I really don't. You know what? It's what the late, great Hannibal Lecter would've wanted… Sonic – the illegal immigrant hedgehog – is a national security threat, and he must be stopped!"

That's when Kimmel brought up how Voight factored into all of this. "And this wasn't just another late Sunday night whim for Trump. He said, 'I have done some very strong research over the last week,' which means he had brunch with Jon Voight at Mar-A-Lago this weekend," Kimmel continued. "This is where he reportedly got the tariff, the movies idea – from Angelina Jolie's 86-year-old father, she won't talk to. What a great idea. Next year, 'The White Lotus' is gonna be set at a Hampton Inn."

So, how does Gibson factor into all of this? Well, Trump's other "Hollywood Ambassador" (with Sylvester Stallone being the third) has reportedly been checking out a lot of European locations (Translation: NOT IN THE U.S) for filming on his sequel movie, The Passion of the Christ: The Resurrection of the Christ ("2Passion2Christ: Don't Call It a Comeback"). That means Gibson and "Christ" should expect to be hit with a pretty hefty bill at the end of filming if the "Hollywood Ambassador" and Jim Caviezel expect to turn water into wine over here in the States.

Jon Voight on his proposal to revive film & TV production in the home of Hollywood pic.twitter.com/ZUStkx79RW — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at what Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Taylor Tomlinson had to say about Trump's efforts to make Hollywood bland and boring again:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!