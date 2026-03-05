Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order: Check Out Our Season 25 Episode 14: "Remedies" Preview

With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit tonight, we've got an updated preview for S25E14: "Remedies" for you to check out.

Article Summary Law & Order Season 25 Episode 14, "Remedies," focuses on the murder of a prominent wellness personality.

The 2-7 squad makes a surprising arrest that challenges assumptions around motive and suspects.

Price and Maroun must weigh whether disclosing the victim's past will help or hurt the prosecution.

Catch the official episode trailer, overview, and insights on this gripping new Law & Order case.

On tonight's episode of NBC's Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn-starring Law & Order, the death of a popular but controversial wellness personality results in a surprise suspect and questions about justifiable motives. Along with an official overview of S25E14: "Remedies," we also have an image gallery and episode trailer waiting for you below:

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 14: "Remedies" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 14: "Remedies" – The 2-7 arrests an unlikely suspect when a popular wellness personality is murdered; Price and Maroun must determine if revealing the victim's past will help or hurt their case. Directed by Martha Mitchell and written by Jennifer Vanderbes.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!