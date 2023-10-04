Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, NBC, TV | Tagged: cbs, chicago fire, dick wolf, fbi, Law & Order, nbc, prime video

"Law & Order," "Chicago," "FBI" Writers' Rooms Opening: Details

The writers' rooms for NBC's "Law & Order" & "Chicago" shows and CBS' "FBI" shows are opening back up - here's what you need to know.

With the WGA strike effectively over (barring the final ratification of the new three-year agreement by the union's members) and SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP in talks this week to finalize a new deal for the actors' union, a lot of writers' rooms are opening back up for business – and we're not just talking about the late-night shows. In fact, the news hit this afternoon that the writers' rooms on Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television's three NBC "Chicago" dramas, three CBS "FBI" dramas, and two NBC "Law & Order" dramas have returned. But there have been some changes – with FBI: International showrunner & Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas' departure addressed with the hiring of two new showrunners. In addition, Amazon's Prime Video series On Call is expected to return to filming once the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

Here's a look at the seven shows opening their writers' rooms this week, along with the showrunners for each show (with new showrunners bolded). NBC's "Organized Crime" is still searching for a showrunner after the departure of Sean Jablonski in March 2023 (the show's fourth showrunner), so they're running at a slower pace for now:

"Law & Order" (season 23/NBC) – Rick Eid

"Law & Order: SVU" (season 25/NBC) – David Graziano

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" (season 4/NBC) – TBD

"Chicago Fire" (season 12/NBC) – Andrea Newman

"Chicago PD" (season 11/NBC) – Gwen Sigan

"Chicago Med" (season 9/NBC) – Diane Frolov & Andrew Schneider

"FBI" (season 6/CBS) – Rick Eid returns

"FBI: Most Wanted" (season 5/CBS) – David Hudgins

"FBI: International" (season 3/CBS) – Matt Olmstead

Wolf's shows on CBS and NBC are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), with On Call produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with Amazon Studios.

