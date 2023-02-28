My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 21 Sees A New Power Unlocked: Review My Hero Academia S06E21 "The Lovely Lady Nagant" shows Deku is capable of saving innocent bystanders and villains from themselves.

This week on Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "The Lovely Lady Nagant," Deku shows he is capable of saving not just innocent bystanders but villains from themselves. Once again, the boy has shown he is can achieve so much more than anyone expect. Not only does he raise the bars, but he also unlocks a new power of One For All on the fly. It was a fantastic episode that shows the world Deku is here, ready to go Plus Ultra.

This episode picked up where things left off and did not miss a beat. We get pure action. We get to see how All Might is ambushed and cornered by two douchebags making fun of how he currently looks. However, even with his gaunt or weak looks, he can still scare them away just with assertiveness. All Might is currently on mama-bear mode, and ain't no one keeping him away from Midoriya boy. I love how their relationship started and, even more so, how it has grown along as the story goes. All Might and Deku are the personification of my love for good bois— no matter how much I want to love a good bad angry character, I will always get sucked in by the good tender-hearted ones… except for Zenitsu, there is a limit to the tears I can take.

We once again cut to Deku and the moment he realizes Lady Nagant has been granted a new quirk in exchange for getting the boy. He manages to evade her by using his smoke-screen and starts working on storing energy on his legs and announces to the other vestiges that he will be using Fa Jin, and he learns to do so right on the spot. New power obtained, achievement unlocked. Deku keeps growing and getting so much better at thinking on the spot, surprising all the previous vessels of One For All. He is able to redirect her attention successfully and even manages to grab her while asking her why she is following All For One. And she tells him about the corruption and all the blood that must be spilled to obtain the fake semblance of peace. We learn about what drove her to madness. What surprises me most is the lack of mental health provided to these heroes who have to face the nastiness of life and still put on a smile to bring up hope.

Deku has to admit things are pretty gray and brimming with unease and anger instead of just black and white as they want to paint it as he closes in on Nagant. Yet Lady Nagant is the one who manages to redirect the boy this time by pointing and shooting at someone in the distance: Overhaul. Deku finally notices and is able to surpass the speed of the bullet to save him and then get back to Nagant. Not once did he try to give up on saving either of them, and while she falls, he once again extends his arms and saves her. Deku manages to bring hope to Nagant, and she explodes from the inside: a failsafe All For One put in, in case she had a change of heart… and that she did. Hawks manages to come in time and save her as she falls, giving out All For One's location with her last breath.

It was pretty sad and heart wrenching to see how shit turns south when a hero is burnt out and not provided with the resources they need to keep their mental health from decaying. I mean, that is the case for everyone and find pretty sad how this mirrors actual society. I loved the interaction between Deku and Chisaki and how he promises him to let him go to his boss once he extends the same regret to Eri. I am not quite sure how to read Chisaki's face, but it seemed to strike a cord. Not only did Deku manage to bring hope to a villain who had given up on society, but to me as well, quite frankly. Suddenly I do feel a bit more hopeful: there might be a way of turning things around and bring light and hope back to life. With only a few episodes to go this season, I am very curious if it will end with this sense of despair or if they will give us a bit of light before having to wait for the next My Hero Academia arc.

