Baby Reindeer: Richard Gadd's Netflix Series Not What You Might Expect

Debuting on April 11th, Netflix posted a trailer for Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer, which takes the stalker story and "turns it on its head."

Article Summary Netflix's Baby Reindeer flips the stalker narrative, premiering on April 11th.

Richard Gadd's real-life inspired series promises a different take on the stalking story.

Jessica Gunning co-stars in this dark comedy tackling mental illness aspects.

All seven episodes of the gripping story will binge-drop on Netflix.

Baby Reindeer is a new show coming to Netflix on April 11th. Based on comedian Richard Gadd's one-man play, this dark comedy/drama is written by Gadd and will run for seven episodes. It is about a struggling comedian's relationship with a female fan and friend who begins to stalk him. Gadd plays the comedian, while the woman is played by Jessica Gunning. "Stalking on television tends to be very sexed-up. It has a mystique. It's somebody in a dark alleyway. It's somebody who's really sexy, who's very normal, but then they go strange bit by bit," Gadd explained to Netflix Tudum. "But stalking is a mental illness. I really wanted to show the layers of stalking with a human quality I hadn't seen on television before. It's a stalker story turned on its head. It takes a trope and turns it on its head."

Baby Reindeer Is the Best Show Title Of 2024 So Far

"It's a true story. In a weird way, I first started feeling like this could be a good story during the whole ordeal itself. It was one of the most intense periods when I was listening to these voicemails. I'd go to sleep at night, and these voicemails — her words would bounce around my eyelids. I remember thinking, 'God, if I was ever to speak about this onstage, I'd fire the words around. Put the voicemails in a big cacophony and fire it.' That's how the play was born."

This is not the only anticipated series Netflix has coming this spring, but if Baby Reindeer takes off like most think Eric will, Netflix will be eating pretty well. Of course, stalking is not a joke, and while I am sure that the situation is played for some laughs, I can only hope that it is also taken seriously. It sounds like it was, so I will be checking this out.

Baby Reindeer drops all seven episodes on Netflix starting April 11th.

