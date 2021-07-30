Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay

Earlier this week, we learned that Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler isn't quite finished with Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley when the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime rolls around, with the first season's big bad returning for a major recurring arc. But from the looks of things on Instagram over the past twenty-four hours, it appears Stabler will still have Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU team covering his back when the series does return, with both NBC series currently in production. That is if Meloni can figure out where Hargitay is at…

First up, we have Hargitay checking in from set (quietly and in a car, so we're assuming right in the middle of filming) to let SVU fans know that work on the new season was underway:

Well, it looks like Meloni saw the post and went on a hunt for his long-time co-star, though from the way he's whispering and the shadiness of it all? We wouldn't be surprised if they were on set together…

Here's a look back at Meloni and the team during their #firstdayofschool back on the set to start work on the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

