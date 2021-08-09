Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

Okay, we'll be honest. We're fascinated by the buddy-friendship that Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have shared over the years. So if they want to send each other video messages via Instagram, we're going to cover it. Previously, there was the matter of Meloni breaking the internet over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, with Hargitay stepping in with the one thing guaranteed to fix all kinds of breaks. This time around, Meloni is reintroducing Hargitay to his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is set to reprise her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler.

Here's a look at Meloni and Burstyn reaching out to Hargitay for a little social media reunion:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

