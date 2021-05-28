Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps

While the future looks to be busy for NBC and Dick Wolf's Thursday night "Law & Order" franchise line-up (SVU, Organized Crime, and recent addition For The Defense) when it comes to the here-and-now? Things are starting to wrap up for the season- case-in-point, the Christopher Meloni-starring OC. While next week's season-ender "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown" (check out the promo and episode overview below) is expected to offer some shocking and unexpected twist, there's one important piece about the season that we can "spoil" for you right now- or more to the point, we'll let Meloni "spoil" it.

Our job is done, urs not quite- to the #OCOG cast and crew: thank you, it has been an honor AND a pleasure to tell a story with you. To those watching: thank you to the many faithful and to the newbies. / 1st 8 are in the books / 22 to come," Meloni wrote in an Instagram post (rocking a cool shirt we wished we had) to let everyone know that it's officially a wrap on the production side of things and with a week to spare before the season finale. You can check out the post below:

But that's not all because we think we might be on the same wavelength as Wolf is when it comes to his prime time kingdom. We already mentioned earlier how "Law & Order" owns Thursdays, and then you have the line-up of "FBI" shows on CBS (FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted) on Tuesdays; followed by the line-up of "Chicago" shows on NBC (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.) on Wednesdays. Now never let it be said that we're ones to walk away from a fun crossover (no matter how cheesy it might be), and an 8-show, 3 -network mega-crossover event would definitely be an eyeball grabber. But could it really happen? As far as Wolf sees it, why not? "There are definitely similarities [between franchises]. In a macro way, everything is related. Tracy [Spiridakos] from 'Chicago P.D.' replaced Missy Peregrym on 'FBI' when Missy was pregnant. It wasn't a stretch. So there is the possibility of interconnectivity between the brands. … In the fall, characters on any of the shows could appear in the other eight. The potential is algorithmic," Wolf explained (or teased?).

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 8 "Forget It, Jake; It's Chinatown": SEASON FINALE – As Wheatley goes to court to face the litany of charges against him, Richie makes moves to save himself and his family name. Morales and Washburn keep close tabs on their star witness. Bell and Stabler must cope with a sudden development in the case.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

