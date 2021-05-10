Law & Order Fan Mickey Rourke Professes "SVU" Love, Offers Marvel Dig

When NBC and Dick Wolf's "Law & Order: OC/SVU Crossover Event" kicks off this Thursday, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) find themselves digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston)- and Richard Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) possible connection to it. But to do that, it's going to require both shows to have all hands on deck- which means fans are going to get to see a number of familiar faces over the course of the two hours. Turns out one of those fans will be none other than Academy Award-nominated veteran actor Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Iron Man 2)- who took to Instagram over the weekend to wax poetically over his new-found love for Law & Order: SVU.

In the following post, Rourke explains he first discovered the series during quarantine (as many of us did with many, many shows) and was an instant fan- writing, "the producing is terrific, the direction is top class and most of all I am really impressed with this ensemble of highly talented actors." Rourke says Hargitay "is a very concentrated actress' who is "absolutely great in every episode." Rourke continued, "Her dedication and very meticulous work put her on another level. There's very few if any actresses in films these days that can hold her jock strap. I give her tremendous respect for her amazing ability."

The actor also believes that Meloni "brings a lot to the table with his physicality, his short fuse knowing that he had a high level football background explaining it all." Rourke further explains, "Those of us who played football growing up sometimes blessed to play for coaches that give us a lot of character that becomes part of our DNA that we carry through the rest of our life it's an in a strength you can't buy." But Rourke being Rourke, he can't end things without at least one knife-twister- with Marvel Studios' Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash calling what the actors on SVU do as "real acting" as opposed to "that crap that all on Marvel shit." Here's a look at the full post, where Rourke has more love to offer the cast:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_)

Now here's a look at the first official teaser for the big two-hour, two-episode crossover event, set for Thursday, May 13, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on NBC- followed by a clip from Law & Order: SVU where Benson opens up about those she's lost over the years- including her brother:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Needs Stabler's Help on a 2-Hour Law & Order Crossover Event (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC0KNyk2-SI)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost – Law & Order: SVU (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdOglX3-e68)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.