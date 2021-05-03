Law & Order: For the Defense Gets Direct-to-Series Order From NBC

With the success of the Christopher Meloni-starring newest addition to Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime continuing to impress with its quality along with its ratings (those crossover events with Mariska Hargitay's SVU haven't exactly hurt. either), NBC announced on Monday that it was giving a direct-to-series order for the next addition to the franchise- Law & Order: For the Defense. CSI's Carol Menselsohn is set to serve as showrunner, with the series taking a look inside a criminal defense firm- putting the lawyers (and the criminal justice system) under the microscope, with every week delivering a take on a contemporary morality tale. Along with serving as showrunner, Mendelsohn will executive produce with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski. The series is set to be produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) and Wolf Entertainment- with the origin of the deal stemming from Wolf and Mendelsohn's respective deals with the studio.

"This new show is exciting for me personally," Wolf said in a statement. "We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn't been done before." For Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, the combination of Wolf and Mendelsohn will make for some impressive programming. "We can't wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of Law & Order, which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system. We're excited about Dick Wolf's perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time." No additional details regarding casting or production were released.