Law & Order/Law & Order: SVU: Our Preview of Tonight's Epic Crossover

Check out our preview of tonight's epic Law & Order/Law & Order: SVU crossover event - and how "Organized Crime" has a role in it.

When it comes to television crossovers, we're all about them. Look no further than how we consider the current crossover between ABC's Abbott Elementary and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to be "The Greatest Moment in Television History Ever." That's the level of excitement we know dedicated fans feel whenever a "Law & Order" universe crossover is announced – like what we have going down tonight. The two-hour, two-episode Law & Order/Law & Order: SVU crossover kicks off at 8 pm ET on NBC, with Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teaming up again with the 27th Precinct on a joint case that hits close to home. In Law & Order: SVU S07E03: "911," Benson saves a little girl by the name of Maria Recinos, who would grow up to become a police officer. So you can imagine how the news of her murder would rock Benson on any number of levels, even as she, Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and the team work to learn the truth and bring the killer to justice.

But don't think that Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime is being kept out of the night's festivities just because it moved to Peacock. At 10 pm ET tonight, NBC will air the show's Season 5 premiere immediately following the premiere. On Peacock, the first two episodes are available to stream, with Episode 502: "Dante's Inferno" guest-starring in a very big way. Now, here's a look at the overview for tonight's two-episode epic crossover, along with the trailer (above), image gallery, and clips from Hargitay and Meloni discussing what viewers can expect from tonight's crossover, as well as Hargitay's appearance on "Organized Crime":

Law & Order/Law & Order: SVU Crossover Event Preview

Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19: "Play With Fire Part 1" – A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of the Special Victims Unit leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder.

Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 19: "Play With Fire Part 2" – When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and ADA Price (Hugh Dancy) team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes.

NBC's Law & Order is one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, now in its 24th season on the network. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is the longest-running live-action primetime series in the history of American television. Now in its 25th anniversary season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Octavio Pisano, and Peter Scanavino star. Wolf is creator and executive producer. Hargitay, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Norberto Barba, Kenneth Brown, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

