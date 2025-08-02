Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: law & order: organized crime, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay & Florek Check In From "SVU" Filming

Christopher Meloni shared images from Friday night of himself with Mariska Hargitay and Dann Florek from the set of Law & Order: SVU filming.

Article Summary Christopher Meloni shares behind-the-scenes SVU selfies with Mariska Hargitay and Dann Florek.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 filming is underway, exciting fans for the show's big return.

NBC announces Organized Crime will rejoin Law & Order Thursdays starting September 25th.

Fans eagerly await to see Meloni and Hargitay reunite as Stabler and Benson on screen again.

Earlier this week, fans of the "Law & Order" franchise learned that they would be getting their Thursdays back beginning September 25th. With NBC's rollout of its Fall 2025-2026 premiere dates, they learned that Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime would be making the move back to the network from Peacock. With the latest spinoff set to anchor the original series and Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, it didn't take long for fans to start asking when Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler and Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson would be back on screen together. Thankfully, Meloni took to social media to give the fans a taste of what they were looking for, posting images of himself with Hargitay and Dann Florek (Capt. Donald Cragen) during filming on the 27th season.

"Hangin with friends on a Friday nite," read the caption to Meloni's post from earlier today, sharing some selfies with Hargitay and Florek from filming on Law & Order: SVU – here's a look:

NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez star. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, the series is executive-produced by Dick Wolf, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski.

NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As the lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home. Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, the series is executive-produced by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Christopher Meloni, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!