Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Give Their Fans What They Want- Almost

Okay, it's now pretty clear that Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni know what their fans want and they're not above having a little fun with it at their expense (with love and a wink, of course). So by now, it's no surprise that everyone wants Meloni's Stabler and Hargitay's Benson together in a more permanent and intimate "crossover." So in response to one of his Twitter followers about how cool it would be if the pair posted a picture of themselves rehearsing a kissing scene… well… Meloni did just that. And we're talking noses touching and lips pretty damn close, folks. An image so steamy even Hargitay had to ask if it was getting hot in here or if it was just them.

Here's a look at Meloni and Hargitay's oh-so-cruel tweets, with the hope that Stabler/Benson become a much more permanent thing sooner rather than later:

And here's a look at the most recent teaser posted for NBC's Thursday night "Law & Order" line-up returning this fall (with The Blacklist tagging along):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law & Order Thursdays Are Returning This Fall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LpC4-8sBtg)

Dick Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

