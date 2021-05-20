Law & Order: OC Season 1 Episode 6 Preview: Stabler Needs Answers

By the time the end credits rolled on last week's "Law & Order" crossover event, both Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) found their respective Organized Crime and SVU lives impacted by the Wheatleys. For Stabler, it was learning the truth about who was behind his wife's death- while for Benson, it was about learning the truth behind Simon's death and gaining some closure. This week, the two shows kinda part ways (with so much going on, tough to disconnect completely) with "I Got This Rat," as Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) looks to take on a new client- and a one-on-one with Stabler. Meanwhile, Richie (Nick Creegan) looks to expand his role in the family business in a big way- as you're about to see on the following preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 6 "I Got This Rat": As Wheatley finalizes plans with a new client, Richie takes a big step in joining the family business. Guest-starring Mariska Hargitay and Demore Barnes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order Organized Crime 1×06 Promo – Season 1 Episode 6 Promo | Christopher Meloni Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35HDEf9jTbc)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.